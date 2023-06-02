Crew duo named to MLS Team of the Matchday

The Columbus Crew started the 2023 season on a high note, battling for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, including winning the tea’s first three home matches of the season. However, things have not gone as well recently, with the Black & Gold dropping their three matches across all competitions.

Columbus might be getting back on track though. The Crew picked up three important points at home against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday in a 3-2 victory. Thanks to their performances in that match, both Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday starting XI.

With Colorado scoring early in the first half, it was Zelarayan who equalized before the break. The Black & Gold kept the same energy in the second half, with Sean Zawadzki grabbing the go-ahead goal off of a corner kick serviced in by Zelarayan. Late in the second half, Columbus’ No. 10 contributed to another Crew goal, assisting on a finish from Hernandez.

Zelarayan ended the match with a goal and two assists, while Hernandez claimed one goal and both were active throughout the game helping to spark the Black & Gold offense.

Through 13 games this year, Zelarayan has been the most prolific and consistent player for Columbus’ attack. The talented midfielder has been in excellent form, captivating fans’ attention with his creativity, vision and goal scoring capabilities. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and provide accurate passes has been instrumental in his team’s success. Zelarayan’s playmaking skills have resulted in crucial assists and spectacular goals, making him a standout performer in the league.

It has been a quiet start to the season on the scoring sheet for Hernandez, but he has taken on more of a playmaking role, having been involved in goal contributions in other ways for the Crew. His ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates has made him a constant threat in the attacking third. While the season still has a ways to go, it’s just a matter of time for the Colombian striker to get his goal tally up, but he’s sure to still contribute to his team’s success any way he can.

Crew fans can catch more of Zelarayan and Hernandez this Saturday when the Black & Gold take on Charlotte FC at home. Kickoff from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET You can catch the match in person, or on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.