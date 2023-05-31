Massive Predictions: Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

Following a disappointing second half against Nashville SC on Sunday night, the Columbus Crew return home for back-to-match matches at Lower.com Field. This short home stretch start by facing the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

The Rapids come into this game in 13th place in the Western Conference with only two wins through the team’s first 14 matches of the season. Colorado has five players out and three players who are questionable with lower body injuries, most notably winger Michael Barrios, who has played in 13 games, starting five for the Rapids.

After he was unexpectedly left off the team sheet for the last match, midfielder Alexandru Matan is listed as questionable with a thigh injury. Center back Gustavo Vallecilla has also been ruled with a thigh injury that happened late in the second half of the Nashville game.

Can Columbus get a win at home against Colorado? The Massive Report staff gives their predictions.

Nathan Townsend

The Crew has struggled recently and a midweek matchup against a struggling Western Conference opponent should be a great opportunity to regain momentum. However, the Black & Gold are struggling to find bodies to fill their backline and the goals simply haven’t come enough to offset the defensive issues. I think the Crew gets back on the scoring sheet but struggles defensively resulting in a draw.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 2

Drew McDaniel

Columbus simply does not look good defensively. With a mountain of injuries and mounting losses, there is much to be pessimistic about heading into the match against Colorado. Oddly, this might be the best matchup the Crew could ask for. The Rapids attack is even more patchwork than the Black & Gold’s defense. Forward Cucho Hernandez will break through for the Crew, netting two goals. The Designated Player striker has come close but must be getting frustrated. This game should be what he needs to get back in scoring form, while midfielder Lucas Zelarayan adds another for insurance.

Columbus Crew 3 Colorado Rapids 1

Caleb Denorme

If there was ever a perfect game for the Crew to get back on track, it’s this midweek clash against Colorado. The Rapids sit second-to-last in the Western Conference, and with Columbus being at home, this is a must-win game to build confidence going forward. The loss of center back Gustavo Vallecilla will be a big factor going forward as the Black & Gold are running out of options at center back. Will head coach Wilfried Nancy change formation? Will he bring in a youngster off the bench to fill in? Will he even change anything at all? Those questions will be answered come Wednesday night.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 1

Patrick Murphy

There is a lot of negativity surrounding this Crew team right now. No, the results haven’t been good of late, especially for a stretch where it seemed like the Black & Gold should wrack up points, but it’s not because the team has played poorly. In fact, it’s the opposite. Yes, injuries have caused issues at the back but based poorly on performances, Columbus looks to be moving in a more positive direction.

Of course, the Crew has to take advantage of opportunities to get points as the process turns into more results. Wednesday’s game against the Rapids provides that same opportunity that the one against the LA Galaxy a few weeks ago did. Given that comparison, I’ll go with the same result.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 0

Grant Miller

The Crew returns home after a less-than-stellar trip to Nashville. While it was against a formidable opponent and one of the best the in league when playing at home, giving up another halftime lead was disappointing. The Black & Gold have no time to lick their wounds and recover from the loss on Sunday. Standing in front of them are the Colorado Rapids. A team Columbus should take care of in their home stadium.

The Rapids will find a way on the scoreboard but the stars rise to the occasion at home in the same way we all witnessed against the LA Galaxy. Columbus gets three points on a Wednesday and the sun shines a little brighter on the team’s future.

Columbus Crew 2 Colorado Rapids 1

Ryan Schmitt

The Crew has struggled to score; that is no secret. However, the soccer the team has played hasn’t been terrible. The Black & Gold’s build-up to get to the final third is generally solid, but they are missing the final passes to be more dangerous. But if there was a game to figure out how to be better offensively, this may just be one of the best games for it. The Crew will win this in a close matchup.

Columbus Crew 1 Colorado Rapids 0