Crew advance to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 5-1 win at Loudoun United FC

After a week off from MLS play, the Columbus Crew was back in action Wednesday night to take on Loudoun United on the road in the Round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Crew defeated Indy Eleven in the third round to face Loudoun, who made history by hosting an MLS team for the first time ever. However, the Black & Gold showed their superiority, rolling to a 5-1 win to advance to the Round of 16.

Columbus scored and scored early. Wing back Yaw Yeboah hit a low driven ball into the penalty box in the seventh minute, but the attempt was cleared away back to the Ghanaian winger. A well-hit half volley by Yeboah found the back of the net at the near post, giving the Crew an early 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Loudoun United was reduced to 10 men after Gaoussou Samake took down wing back Mohamed Farsi just outside the 18-yard box on his way to goal. Farsi, who was was in behind the defense, remained down on the turf for multiple minutes but eventually got up and continued to play.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side in the 18th minute. Midfielder Sean Zawadzki hit a one-time shot from distance after a poor clearance to give Columbus a 2-0 lead.

Isaiah Parente — who performed well against Indy Eleven in the last round — found his rhythm and got his name on the scoresheet in the 25th minute. Forward Christian Ramirez placed the ball on the midfielder’s left foot for an easy tap-in, extending the Black & Gold’s lead to 3-0 in the 24th inute.

Parente bagged his brace and extend the Crew’s lead to 4-0 three minutes later. After a nifty dribble past Loudoun United defenders, Parente easily put the ball at the lower left corner of the goal.

If Loutoun United through the Black & Gold would let their foot off the gas in the first half, Columbus had more in the tank. Ramirez got his name on the scoresheet, firing a low shot into the far corner after beating his man to make it 5-0 just before halftime.

With a 5-0 lead at halftime, the Crew had kicked the door open to get to the Round of 16 of the Open Cup.

That didn’t stop the Black & Gold from continuing to create chances. Left center back Malte Amundsen gave Columbus chased down a rolling ball towards the end line early in the second half and sent in a high cross. Forward/wing back Max Arfsten got on the end of the cross, but his attempt rolled wide past the net.

Loudoun got a consolation goal in the 84th minute after center back Jake Morris committed a foul in the penalty box. United converted the spot kick and give themselves a consolation goal, but it wasn’t enough as Columbus rolled on to the next round in the Open Cup.

Crew roll Loudoun

With five goals in the first half, Columbus is the first club in this year’s Open Cup to score four in one half, according to team VP of Communications Rob McBurnett. It was as dominating of a half as the team has had in the competition, which has been around far longer than the Black & Gold

Debutants

Malte Amundsen, Thomas Roberts and Noah Fuson all made their senior team debuts for Columbus. Roberts and Fusion were signed to short-term loans from Crew 2 for this game, and it was one to remember.

What’s next?

The Crew is back at home this Saturday to resume league play, hosting Orlando City SC. Kick off from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET You can catch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.