Crew advance in U.S. Open Cup with 1-0 victory vs. Indy Eleven

A quiet contest led to thrilling action late at Lower.com Field on Wednesday night as the Columbus Crew grinded the team’s way to a 1-0 victory against USL Championship side Indy Eleven in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It was a game that was closer than the home side would have liked, but one the Black & Gold will take and move on in the competition.

It was an 83rd minute from wing back Mohamed Farsi that ultimately made the difference in the match. A brilliant through ball by center back Steven Moreira led Farsi right into the center of the penalty box and the Canadian put the ball past the goalkeeper for his first goal of the season.

Despite only scoring the lone goal, the Crew had plenty of opportunities in this one.

The Black & Gold controlled the first half but couldn’t put away their chances. Columbus held onto 68.2 percent of the possession and an astonishing 11 corners in the first half as the Crew was held scoreless throughout the first 45 minutes thanks to a strong showing from Indy goalkeeper Yannick Oettl, as the Munich, Germany native, had an impressive half. With five saves, Oettl proved to be a brick wall that the Black & Gold couldn’t get by.

Along with the dominant control of possession, Columbus had 13 shots, including five on goal during the opening half. The Crew finished with 17 corners with eight shots on target.

Beautiful buildup play in the 19th minute led to forward Cucho Hernandez playing a ball toward the center of the penalty box for midfielder Isaiah Parente. His shot was denied by Oettl. Minutes later, in the 22nd minute, forward Jacen Russell-Rowe connected with his right foot from the center of the 18-yard box but was denied once again.

More opportunities came in the 31st minute. Russell-Rowe’s right-footed shot into the bottom left corner was no good. Two minutes later, Crew captain Darlington Nagbe tried to bend one from just outside the left of the penalty box, but a brilliant save by Oetll kept it level.

Wrapping up the half, it seemed Columbus would inevitably put one in the back of the net. In the 43rd minute, following a corner, Parente put a cross into the center of the 18-yard box where midfielder Sean Zawadzki gave a powerful header but just missed in the top left corner. Following up, a short-range shot by Nagbe in the 45th minute was denied yet again by Oettl.

A quick chance came for playmaker Alexandru Matan, who replaced Hernandez to start the second half. Matan dribbled into the penalty box with eyes on goal but was sent to the ground. No penalty was called, and Indy kept the score even.

Finally, Farsi struck in the 82nd minute, making the difference in tonight’s contest.

With the win, the Crew moves past the third round of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Bush in goal

Goalkeeper Evan Bush made his first start of the season for the Crew Wednesday night, recording a clean sheet. The Concord, USA native recorded two saves, with a total of seven shots from Indy.

Prior to this game, the Black & Gold had used both Eloy Room and Patrick Schulte in goal but Bush hasn’t played.

Farsi’s first goal

The night’s lone goal came from Mohamed Farsi for, his first goal for the Crew. The wing back made enough of an impression playing for Crew 2 last season to make appearances for Columbus but has been a much bigger factor this year.

Cucho is back

After missing six matches with a knee injury, Cucho Hernandez returned for the team’s Open Cup game against Indy Eleven Wednesday night. This was his first start since the 1-1 draw against Toronto FC on March 11. He was replaced at the half by Matan. Hernandez registered five shots, with one on goal, in his first start back.

What’s next?

The Crew is back at home this Saturday to faceoff with Inter Miami. Kickoff from Lower.com Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.