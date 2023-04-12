The Crew sign Aidan Morris to contract extension

The Columbus Crew’s Most Valuable Player through seven games of the 2023 season isn’t up for much debate. Midfielder Aidan Morris has taken his game to another level with his play in his fourth Major League Soccer season.

Morris was rewarded for his play, not just to start this year, on Wednesday when the Crew announced the team has extended the midfielder’s contract on a multi-year deal.

“We are thrilled that Aidan will remain a part of the Black & Gold for years to come,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in the announcement. “Aidan is an exciting young player who has quickly established himself as one of the most talented and hardest working players in MLS. As someone who developed in our Academy system, Aidan truly embodies the values of the Crew, always generous with his time to be available for all our staff and players at the Club. While he shares in our ambitions on the pitch, he is equally committed off of it, volunteering in the community and enjoying time with our supporters. Securing his long-term future was a priority for the Club, and we are pleased that we were able to reach this multi-year extension as we know Aidan will play a crucial role in our club in 2023 and beyond.”

A Homegrown product for the Black & Gold, Morris joined Columbus’ Academy in 2017 out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He excelled at that level before going on to play for Indiana University where he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the 2019 National Freshman of the Year by TopDrawerSoccer.com. After one season, at the college level, Morris made the decision to leave the Hoosiers and sign with the Crew ahead of the 2020 season.

As a rookie, Morris played in just 10 games, making two starts, in the COVID-impacted 2020 season. His Black & Gold debut came on July 11, 2020, against FC Cincinnati and Morris’ first professional start didn’t come until October of that year. Morris’ only postseason appearance that season came in the MLS Cup Final when he became the youngest player to start the league’s championship game, playing 90 minutes in place of Darlington Nagbe — who missed the game due to health and safety protocols — and registered an assist in Columbus’ 3-0 win against the Seattle Sounders at Historic Crew Stadium.

Morris could not build on his positive end to the 2020 season, as the second-year midfielder suffered a torn ACL in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 game against Nicaraguan side Real Estelí. He missed the entirety of the 2021 MLS season.

When Morris returned healthy in 2022, he became a bigger piece for the Crew in what was essentially his third professional season. The midfielder started 20 of the 27 games he played for the Black & Gold, splitting time with veteran Artur, registering his first career assist against the Chicago Fire in July.

Prior to the 2023 season, Columbus traded Artur to the Houston Dynamo, opening the door for Morris to become a full-time starter for the Crew. Morris also made his United States Men’s National Team against Sebria on Jan. 25.

Morris, who changed his number from No. 21 to No. 8, the number vacated by Artur, has begun the 2023 season on a tear. The 21 year old has started all seven games for the Black & Gold, tied for second on the team with 618 minutes played. Morris, who announced in the offseason he wants to contribute more offensively, scored his first career goal against Atlanta United in late March and scored twice in the following game against Real Salt Lake, along with setting up a finish against Toronto FC.

“Beyond blessed to sign my second contract with the Columbus Crew,” Morris said in the announcement. “From the staff to all the players I’ve gotten the opportunity to share the field with, thank you for your constant belief in me. My job here is far from finished. With that being said, the goal won’t change. I will always strive to achieve much more and to reward our amazing fans for their constant support! Thank you, Columbus.”

The extension for Morris doesn’t necessarily guarantee an extended career in Columbus for the young American. The midfielder has made it clear he would like to play in Europe during his career, but now if a team comes calling, they will have to pay the Crew to get Morris away from the Black & Gold.