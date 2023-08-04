The Crew loses in penalty kick shootout to Minnesota United, eliminated from Leagues Cup

After defeating Club América Monday by a 4-1 scoreline on Monday, the Columbus Crew was back at home Friday night to host Minnesota United in the Round of 32 Friday night at Lower.com Field. After the display against one of Liga MX’s best sides, the home side was the favorite but couldn’t fend off the resilient visitors who equalized twice in the second half to draw 3-3 and win the match 4-3 in the subsequent penalty kick shootout.

The Crew came close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Cucho Hernandez sprang fellow forward Christian Ramirez in behind the backline with a through ball between the Minnesota defense. But it was Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair who came up with the save to keep the scoreline 0-0.

United was given a penalty kick in the ninth minute when Black & Gold defender Sean Zawadzki was whistled for a handball inside the penalty area. However, following VAR, the penalty was waved off as the ball hit off of Zawadzki’s back and not his arm.

In the 16th minute, midfielder Alexandru Matan found Hernandez in on goal, but the attack broke down when the shot was again saved by St. Clair.

The Loons broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso found forward Teemu Pukki running towards goal. Alongside him was forward Bogokuhle Hlongwane made a central run to the center of the 18-yard box. Pukki found Hlongwane just onside and the latter chipped the ball over Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Much of the middle stages of the first half came with the Black & Gold attacking, but generating few chances. Similar to the Club América game, Columbus found an equalizer just before halftime through Malte Amundsen.

Hernandez collected a loose ball dribbling towards goal and found Amundsen to his left. The left wing back took a one-time shot that found its way past St. Clair for the equalizer to take the match 1-1 into halftime.

Just six minutes after the second half commenced, Hernandez again found space going toward towards goal. He played the ball to midfielder Darlington Nagbe making a central run at the top of the penalty box. A layoff pass to Matan, the trailing runner, saw his shot from distance hit the top corner, giving the Black & Gold a 2-1 lead.

That lead would not last long as just three minutes later, Hlongwane got on the end of a cross to the back post and put the ball into the back of the net while colliding with Bush, making the score 2-2.

In the 73rd minute, halftime substitute Yaw Yeboah attempted to slide a soft shot past St. Clair, but the opportunity was too easy for the Loons goalkeeper, who kept the score level.

Ten minutes later, Columbus regained the lead when Ramirez put a Yeboah cross into the back of the net. With a 3-2 lead and just seven minutes left in regulation, it looked like Ramirez’s goal would seal the victory. That was not the case, however

Looking to close out the match, the Crew kept attacking. Hernandez missed a left-footed finesse shot that ricocheted off of the crossbar, but fell right back to Yeboah who couldn’t finish. The Black & Gold sparked another attempt by the Colombian forward with his second attempt being just high over the crossbar.

Minnesota didn’t give up, as the Loons found an equalizer in the 90th minute through Hasani Dotson. The shot deflected off of Zawadzki and went into the back of the net.

Columbus nearly won the game at the death, when Yeboah sent in a cross towards Ramirez. The Crew forward chested the ball down for former Minnesota midfielder Kevin Molino, but the shot went just wide of the frame, thus sending the game to penalty kicks.

After three straight made attempts by both teams, the Crew and the Lions followed up with two misses heading into sudden death in the shootout. Amundsen, the Black & Gold’s first goalscorer of the night, had his attempt saved by St. Clair, setting up Hlongwane for the winner in which he converted, giving the Loons the win to advance to the Round of 16.

Ping-pong Match

Both teams traded goals back-and-forth, making it a very intriguing matchup for neutrals. Costly mistakes, turnovers and off-target shots could’ve wrote the story a little different for Columbus. But now the Crew get a break and work for the final third of the season.

Break for Columbus

With the penalty kick shootout defeat, the Crew now work with four days off before returning to training for their next league game. “If there’s a positive on tonight’s loss, it’s that I get to rest my body and kick my feet up. Hang out with my kids,” said Ramirez after the game.

What’s next

The Black & Gold are back in action at Lower.com Field on Aug. 20 against FC Cincinnati, who also lost in a shootout in Leagues Cup to Nashville SC on Friday night. Kickoff for the second Hell Is Real Derby of 2023 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.